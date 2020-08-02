Previous
Предзакатные облака. by ermoshkin
206 / 365

Предзакатные облака.

День был жаркий,днем на градуснике показывало +40.Ездил за травой и там сфотографировал эти облака,они мне понравились!
2nd August 2020 2nd Aug 20

Ермошкин ...

@ermoshkin
