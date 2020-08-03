Previous
Цветок георгина. by ermoshkin
207 / 365

Цветок георгина.

День опять был жарким +38.По этой жаре ни куда даже не хочется идти,весь день практически провел в доме.Этот цветок георгина сфотографировал с утра,пока не так было жарко.
