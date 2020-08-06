Previous
Закат. by ermoshkin
210 / 365

Закат.

День выдался жарким,к вечеру немного гром попугал и все.У нас в Сибири полным ходом уже идет уборочная страда.Вечером съездил сфотографировать закат на фоне убранного поля с рулонами соломы.Которые зимой пойдут на корм скоту.
