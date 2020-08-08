Previous
Закат 8 августа. by ermoshkin
212 / 365

Закат 8 августа.

День опять был жарким,как хочется уже прохлады.В такую жару даже не манит идти на рыбалку.Вечером съездил за травой и там запечатлел этот закат.
8th August 2020 8th Aug 20

Ермошкин ...

@ermoshkin
58% complete

Photo Details

