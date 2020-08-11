Previous
Цветок гладиолуса. by ermoshkin
215 / 365

Цветок гладиолуса.

С утра вроде было пасмурно,но к 9 утра стало опять жарко.Днем опять на градуснике показывало +35.Ближе к вечеру погремело и на этом был весь дождь.Решил сегодня выставить макро цветка гладиолуса.
11th August 2020 11th Aug 20

Ермошкин ...

@ermoshkin
58% complete

