215 / 365
Цветок гладиолуса.
С утра вроде было пасмурно,но к 9 утра стало опять жарко.Днем опять на градуснике показывало +35.Ближе к вечеру погремело и на этом был весь дождь.Решил сегодня выставить макро цветка гладиолуса.
11th August 2020
11th Aug 20
Ермошкин ...
@ermoshkin
215
208
209
210
211
212
213
214
215
365
NEX-3
11th August 2020 5:36pm
