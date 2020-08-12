Previous
Перец. by ermoshkin
Перец.

День сегодня выдался облачным и днем было прохладно после жары.Несколько раз собирались дождевые облака,но дождя так и не было.Давно хотел показать последствия жары на овощах и вот сегодня выставляю.Так сгорел плод перца от действия солнечных лучей.
12th August 2020 12th Aug 20

Ермошкин ...

@ermoshkin
