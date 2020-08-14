Previous
Ягоды боярышника. by ermoshkin
218 / 365

Ягоды боярышника.

Утро было пасмурным,но теплым.Ближе к обеду поднялся холодный северный ветер,а к вечеру тучи разогнало и стало тепло.Вечером съездил на речку и там сфотографировал эту ягоду.
14th August 2020

@ermoshkin
