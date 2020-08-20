Previous
Цветок бархатца. by ermoshkin
223 / 365

Цветок бархатца.

С утра опять был дождь,день был пасмурным и холодным +10.Сфотографировал этот цветок бархатца на клумбе у дома.
20th August 2020 20th Aug 20

Ермошкин ...

@ermoshkin
