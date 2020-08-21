Previous
Так заканчивался день сегодня. by ermoshkin
224 / 365

Так заканчивался день сегодня.

С утра опять был дождь и пасмурно.В течении дня дождь принимался несколько раз,не на долгое время.Вечером ездил за травой и там сфотографировал это предзакатное состояние.
21st August 2020 21st Aug 20

Ермошкин ...

@ermoshkin
