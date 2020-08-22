Previous
Внутренний мир цветка гладиолус. by ermoshkin
225 / 365

Внутренний мир цветка гладиолус.

Утро было солнечным,но ближе к обеду образовалась облачность.С обеда съездил в район по домашним делам.Вечером сфотографировал цветок гладиолуса в режиме макро,решил показать внутренний его мир.
Ермошкин ...

@ermoshkin
