227 / 365
Бабочка на цветке.
День сегодня выдался хороший,к вечеру правда подул холодный ветер.В этом году нет массового нашествия бабочек,как в прошлом году в это время.Вот и сегодня поймал в кадр эту одиночную крапивницу.
24th August 2020
24th Aug 20
Ермошкин ...
@ermoshkin
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
NEX-3
Taken
24th August 2020 2:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
