230 / 365
27 августа.
Ночью был дождь.Утром опять пошел моросящий дождь и моросил практически до обеда.С обеда,ближе к вечеру съездил на Иртыш и там сфотографировал этот августовский пейзаж.
27th August 2020
27th Aug 20
Ермошкин ...
@ermoshkin
223
224
225
226
227
228
229
230
Album
365
Camera
NEX-3
27th August 2020 6:59pm
365 Project
