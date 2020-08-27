Previous
27 августа. by ermoshkin
230 / 365

27 августа.

Ночью был дождь.Утром опять пошел моросящий дождь и моросил практически до обеда.С обеда,ближе к вечеру съездил на Иртыш и там сфотографировал этот августовский пейзаж.
