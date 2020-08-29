Previous
Георгин августа. by ermoshkin
Георгин августа.

Ночи уже стали прохладными,но днем сегодня было жарко +30. Господины георгины!
Вы по-прежнему любимы.
Величавые цветы
Гордо смотрят с высоты,
В солнечных лучах красуясь.
Я на них смотрю, любуюсь,
Выйдя на прогулку в сад,
Задержав в восторге взгляд.
@ermoshkin
