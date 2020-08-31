Previous
Цветок фиалки. by ermoshkin
234 / 365

Цветок фиалки.

День опять был жарким и безветренным.Вроде намечался дождь,но он прошел мимо пару раз громыхнув.Вечером фотографировал мелкие цветы объективом ЮПИТЕР-8 и в их число вошел цветок фиалки садовой.
31st August 2020 31st Aug 20

Ермошкин ...

@ermoshkin
