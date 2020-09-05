Previous
Осенний этюд. by ermoshkin
Осенний этюд.

День выдался пасмурным,с утра был не большой дождь.Температура не поднималась выше +10 и был холодный ветер.Все что попалось на глаза составил из этого осенний этюд.
5th September 2020

Ермошкин

@ermoshkin
