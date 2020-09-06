Previous
Не золотая,но уже осень. by ermoshkin
240 / 365

Не золотая,но уже осень.

Когда сквозная паутина Разносит нити ясных дней И под окном у селянина Далекий благовест слышней, Мы не грустим, пугаясь снова Дыханья близкого зимы, А голос лета прожитого Яснее понимаем мы.

