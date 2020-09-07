Previous
В каплях дождя. by ermoshkin
241 / 365

В каплях дождя.

С ночи пошел дождь и днем тоже шел практически не переставая,но не такой сильный.Дома еще цветут садовые ромашки. На ромашке погадаю
Про судьбу свою узнаю.
Меня любят или нет,
Мне ромашка даст ответ.
7th September 2020 7th Sep 20

Ермошкин ...

@ermoshkin
