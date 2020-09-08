Previous
Загрузка баржи песком. by ermoshkin
Загрузка баржи песком.

С утра было пасмурно,но к обеду появилась облачность.Вечером ближе к закату пошел дождь.С обеда съездил на Иртыш отдохнуть с удочкой,улов кошке на рыбный супчик.На Иртыше сфотографировал это фото,как раз рыбачил напротив
