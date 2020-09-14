Previous
Пейзаж осени. by ermoshkin
248 / 365

Пейзаж осени.

Еще идет бабье лето,день теплым выдался с небольшим ветром.С каждым днем все больше и больше добавляется красок осени в пейзажи.
14th September 2020 14th Sep 20

Ермошкин ...

@ermoshkin
