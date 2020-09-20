Previous
Веточка калины. by ermoshkin
254 / 365

Веточка калины.

День выдался теплым,но с обеда подул сильный ветер.К закату появилась облачность,как бы ночью не было дождя. Как капли крови ягоды на ветке,
Прихвачены морозцем-леденцом.
Калина — символ девственной невесты —
Колышется тихонько под окном.
20th September 2020 20th Sep 20

Ермошкин ...

@ermoshkin
