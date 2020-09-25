Previous
В районе. by ermoshkin
259 / 365

В районе.

День сегодня обошелся без дождя,в утренние часы даже солнышко посветило.Ближе к обеду поехали в район по делам и я заодно занес свои работы на фото выставку.Там же в районе сфотографировал эту преобразившуюся площадь победы.
25th September 2020

@ermoshkin
Photo Details

