Георгин и бархатцы. by ermoshkin
Георгин и бархатцы.

В целом день был не плохой,только ветер был холодный,а к вечеру похолодало.Занимались уборкой георгин после заморозков и цветок георгина упал в бархатцы, и тем самым получился цветочный натюрморт.
29th September 2020 29th Sep 20

Ермошкин ...

@ermoshkin
