Вестница осени,синица. by ermoshkin
267 / 365

Вестница осени,синица.

День выдался сегодня теплым,но с холодным ветром.Днем на градуснике показывало +24.Сегодняшний ветер с утра немного снял осенний наряд с яблони и тем самым оголил ее ветви.На которых стало лучше фотографировать птиц.
3rd October 2020 3rd Oct 20

Ермошкин ...

@ermoshkin
