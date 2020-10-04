Previous
Осень однако. by ermoshkin
Осень однако.

Сегодня выдался пасмурный и холодный день.Вчера было +24,а сегодня +4.С обеда съездил на речку показаться карасям,а то они меня уже забыли.Оказывается не забыли приходили иногда.
@ermoshkin
