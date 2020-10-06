Previous
Next
Облака. by ermoshkin
270 / 365

Облака.

С утра была слабая облачность и небольшой утренний заморозок -1.Днем иногда проглядывало солнышко и температура была+10,но к вечеру опять все небо затянуло и похолодало.Носили зерно полученное на паи и мне понравились облака и я их сфотографировал.
6th October 2020 6th Oct 20

Ермошкин ...

@ermoshkin
73% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise