Цветок хризантемы. by ermoshkin
273 / 365

Цветок хризантемы.

С утра день был с небольшой облачностью,но ночью был небольшой заморозок.Днем был ветер который к вечеру пригнал дождь.День прошел в трудах и заботах,получил зерноотходы.Хризантемы что на фото жена недавно приобрела в районе и вот они уже зацвели.
9th October 2020 9th Oct 20

Ермошкин ...

@ermoshkin
