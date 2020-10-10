Previous
Из букета. by ermoshkin
274 / 365

Из букета.

Ночью был дождь,а утро и день были пасмурными,но без дождя.Как стемнело опять стал моросить дождь.Этот цветок георгина сфотографировал из букета.Когда ставили был бутоном и вот из бутона превратился в прекрасный цветок.
Ермошкин ...

@ermoshkin
