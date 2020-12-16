Sign up
309 / 365
Закат и его отблеск.
После того, как солнце сядет, наступает Момент, когда цвет и освещение делаются удивительно красивыми. Этот эффект длится всего несколько секунд, когда солнце только что ушло за горизонт, но его лучи как бы рикошетом продолжают освещать землю.
16th December 2020
16th Dec 20
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
NEX-3
Taken
16th December 2020 4:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
