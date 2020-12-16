Previous
Закат и его отблеск. by ermoshkin
309 / 365

Закат и его отблеск.

После того, как солнце сядет, наступает Момент, когда цвет и освещение делаются удивительно красивыми. Этот эффект длится всего несколько секунд, когда солнце только что ушло за горизонт, но его лучи как бы рикошетом продолжают освещать землю.
16th December 2020

Ермошкин

@ermoshkin
