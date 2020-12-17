Previous
Цветок фиалки комнатной.(Макро) by ermoshkin
310 / 365

Цветок фиалки комнатной.(Макро)

День выдался сегодня не морозным,но ветреным и пасмурным.Сфотографировал цветок фиалки объективом ЮПИТЕР-8.Её цветы из шёлка,
Из бархата листы.
Уход ей нужен только
Для пущей красоты.
17th December 2020 17th Dec 20

Ермошкин ...

@ermoshkin
