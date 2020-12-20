Previous
Цветы фиалки комнатной. by ermoshkin
313 / 365

Цветы фиалки комнатной.

Сегодня день выдался морозным и ветреным.Вечером сходили немного прогулялись.Днем сфотографировал эти фиалки,как раз на них падал солнечный свет через стекло окна.
Ермошкин ...

@ermoshkin
