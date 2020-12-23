Previous
Next
Пасмурный день. by ermoshkin
316 / 365

Пасмурный день.

По всей видимости ночью были осадки в виде дождя,так как на поверхности изгороди была ледяная корочка.Утро и день выдались пасмурными.Днем сходил немного прогуляться и за речкой сфотографировал этот березовый колочек.
23rd December 2020 23rd Dec 20

Ермошкин ...

@ermoshkin
86% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise