Веточка шиповника. by ermoshkin
317 / 365

Веточка шиповника.

День выдался пасмурным,безветренным и не морозным.Шиповник — для здоровья клад,
Так в народе говорят.
Из шиповника отвар —
Ценный от природы дар.
24th December 2020 24th Dec 20

Ермошкин ...

@ermoshkin
