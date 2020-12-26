Previous
Закат 26 декабря. by ermoshkin
319 / 365

Закат 26 декабря.

День был морозным,утром было -30,а днем -24.Вечер тоже был морозным,но мы все таки сходили на вечернюю прогулку.На вечерней прогулке и сфотографировал этот закат
26th December 2020 26th Dec 20

Ермошкин ...

@ermoshkin
