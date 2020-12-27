Previous
Отблеск заката на снегу. by ermoshkin
320 / 365

Отблеск заката на снегу.

Сегодня температура повысилась и днем она составила -17,но был ветер который прибавлял жгучести.На прогулке увидел эти отблески заката на снегу,сфотографировал.
27th December 2020 27th Dec 20

Ермошкин ...

@ermoshkin
