Кот отдыхает! by ermoshkin
325 / 365

Кот отдыхает!

День опять был морозным -28,а утром на восходе было -33.Был в гостях и сфотографировал этого отдыхающего кота.
2nd January 2021 2nd Jan 21

Ермошкин ...

@ermoshkin
