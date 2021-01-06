Previous
Ясный день. by ermoshkin
329 / 365

Ясный день.

Утро было морозным-26,а днем -20 и ясно.Днем сходил прогулялся по местной речке и там сфотографировал этот пейзаж.
6th January 2021 6th Jan 21

Ермошкин ...

@ermoshkin
