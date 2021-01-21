Previous
Закат. by ermoshkin
Закат.

Так заканчивался день сегодня 21.01.21.Солнца луч последний небо озарил,
Облакам вечерним краски подарил.
В праздничном убранстве зимний лес стоит,
На закатном небе звёздочка горит.
Ермошкин

@ermoshkin
