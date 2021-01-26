Previous
Снегирь. by ermoshkin
347 / 365

Снегирь.

Сегодня сильного мороза не было -23,а днем -13.С утра шел снег и до самого вечера.Сегодня весь день снегири посещали яблоню-дичку,чтобы полакомиться ее плодами.
