После закатное. by ermoshkin
348 / 365

После закатное.

Сегодня утром и днем не было мороза,правда был ветерок но не холодный.Днем занимался работами по уборке снега после снегопада.Вечером сходили прогуляться и на прогулке сфотографировал этот кадр.
29th January 2021 29th Jan 21

Ермошкин ...

@ermoshkin
95% complete

