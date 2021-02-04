Previous
Next
Утренний иней. by ermoshkin
353 / 365

Утренний иней.

Вчера было +2,а утром -17 вот такие перепады температуры.День выдался солнечным и ясным.Весна уже чувствуется,на солнышке в затишке уже пригревает.Веточку с инеем сфотографировал утром.
4th February 2021 4th Feb 21

Ермошкин ...

@ermoshkin
96% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise