Ива в инее. by ermoshkin
354 / 365

Ива в инее.

Утро было пасмурным и все было покрыто инеем.Дневная температура была 0 и ветер.Сходил прогуляться и заодно сфотографировать пейзажи с инеем пока его не согнало ветром.Один из кадров вы сейчас видите.
5th February 2021 5th Feb 21

Ермошкин ...

@ermoshkin
96% complete

