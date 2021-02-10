Previous
Закат между холмами. by ermoshkin
Закат между холмами.

Утро выдалось морозным,было -28,днем мороз спал до -20.День был ясным и солнечным без единого облачка.Закат тоже был чистым,видимо к морозу.
@ermoshkin
