Цветок фиалки. by ermoshkin
Цветок фиалки.

Утро было морозным -36,днем мороз спал до -20.К вечеру опять потянуло морозом.Распустилась фиалка и я сфотографировал этот цветок объективом ЮПИТЕР-8.
11th February 2021 11th Feb 21

Ермошкин ...

@ermoshkin
