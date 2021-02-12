Previous
Муся с тыквой. by ermoshkin
361 / 365

Муся с тыквой.

Утро опять выдалось морозным было -33.Днем мороз спал до -19.Ближе к вечеру появилась облачность на западе и усилился ветер.Возможно завтра утром не будет сильного мороза из за появившихся облаков.
12th February 2021 12th Feb 21

Ермошкин ...

@ermoshkin
