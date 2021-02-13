Previous
Сосенка в утреннем свете. by ermoshkin
362 / 365

Сосенка в утреннем свете.

Утро было не сильно морозным -25.Днем было -10 и пасмурно.Днем занимался домашними делами.
13th February 2021 13th Feb 21

Ермошкин ...

@ermoshkin
