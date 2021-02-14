Previous
Трутовик. by ermoshkin
363 / 365

Трутовик.

Утро выдалось не морозным -6,а днем было +2.Утром сходил на Иртыш,на рыбалку.На обратном пути сфотографировал этот гриб трутовик.
14th February 2021 14th Feb 21

Ермошкин ...

@ermoshkin
99% complete

