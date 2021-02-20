Previous
Февральский денек. by ermoshkin
Photo 368

Февральский денек.

Утром, как и предполагал,был мороз -28 и ветер.Днем было -16 и ясно,а ветер так и не стих.Февральское солнышко уже пригревает,это видно по воробьям которые пригрелись на солнышке с дремотой.
Ермошкин ...

@ermoshkin
