Закат. by ermoshkin
Photo 370

Закат.

Так заканчивался день сегодня 22.02.21.Утро было морозным -31.Днем было -19 и безоблачно и слабый ветер.Судя по закату утро опять будет морозным.
22nd February 2021

Ермошкин ...

@ermoshkin
