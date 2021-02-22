Sign up
Photo 370
Закат.
Так заканчивался день сегодня 22.02.21.Утро было морозным -31.Днем было -19 и безоблачно и слабый ветер.Судя по закату утро опять будет морозным.
22nd February 2021
22nd Feb 21
Ермошкин ...
@ermoshkin
Photo Details
Taken
22nd February 2021 6:02pm
