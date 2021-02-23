Previous
Снегирь. by ermoshkin
Снегирь.

Утро выдалось пасмурным и умеренно морозным -24.С обеда поднялся ветер и пошел не большой снег.Фото было снято 21 февраля.
23rd February 2021

Ермошкин ...

@ermoshkin
