Previous
Next
Синица. by ermoshkin
Photo 372

Синица.

Утро выдалось не морозным,но снежным и ветреным.Все утро буранило в результате чего намело сугробы по колено.Сегодня убирал эти сугробы и еще на завтрашний день остались,чтобы выехать на машине со двора.
24th February 2021 24th Feb 21

Ермошкин ...

@ermoshkin
101% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise